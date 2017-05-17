Cowie look to finish fine season with cup win

A football team from Stonehaven has recently won the Aberdeenshire Amateur Division 1 East League title.

They pipped Deeside team Banchory Amateurs by two points for the title.

The championship sees Cowie bounce straight back into the Premier League after being relegated last season. Before that they had spent eight consecutive seasons in the Premier Division.

Ross Adie, Cowie Thislte manager, said: “We’re delighted to have won the league, Cowie’s first in 15 years, at the first attempt following relegation last season.

“Reaching a cup final, one semi-final and one quarter; beating various Premier Division teams along the way shows the improvement we have made.

“It was important that we got a big squad together after last season [when we were] turning up to games with 11 players – everyone in the squad has contributed this year.

“I would like to thank the players for their efforts, attitude and commitment this season in both games and training. It has made our job as management very easy.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors Carron Fish Bar, Station Hotel and Macs Floorcoverings, for their ongoing support throughout the season.”

Thistle scored an impressive 103 league goals in the campaign and were unbeaten until March.

The hope to cap off their season with a win in the Association Trophy Final on Friday, May 26 against Torry, taking place in Stonehaven.

Adie added: “Hopefully we can round the season off with a cup win and hoping to push on next season and challenge towards the top of the Premier League.”