Craig Brown at The Grassic Gibbon Centre

Next month sees the second of an occasional series of events entitled ‘Football in Question’ at The Grassic Gibbon Centre in Arbuthnott.

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown will be in conversation with Andy Hall and will participate in an audience question and answer sessionon Thursday, May 25.

Andy, who is also a director of the Centre, explained, “Last year, we had an excellent evening with Dons and Scotland legend Willie Miller.

“The support we received from Mearns football fans was terrific.

“We are fortunate to have another similar night in prospect on May 25th with Craig Brown.

“We are delighted to have Craig for the event. He has a fund of stories and insights from throughout his varied career in football as a player, a manager and now as a director of Aberdeen Football Club.”

Craig said:“I’m sure it will be an enjoyable and interesting experience for me and, hopefully, for those in attendance.”

Alongside the licensed event, there will be a two-course supper, a special Scotland football raffle, a fun quiz put together by Brian Duncan and a special auction of a signed and framed photographic print of Tom Finney’s famous “Splash”, real collector’s item. The late Sir Tom was widely recognised as England’s greatest player who remained loyal to his club Preston North End, one of Craig’s former managerial posts.

The time of the event is 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets can be obtained priced at £20 directly from the Grassic Gibbon Centre on 01561 361668 or by email on friendsofggc@grassicgibbon.com.