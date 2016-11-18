District Football Team call up for Marykirk twins

Twin brothers Matthew and Fraser Nelson from Marykirk have both been selected to play in the East Region district team.

We’ve had Bobby and Jack Charlton, Michael and Brian Laudrup, Yaya and Kolo Toure, but now Matthew and Fraser Nelson are closer to becoming the next brotherly footballing greats.

The identical twins kicked off as five year olds and only a couple of years later joined Montrose FC where they have been training ever since.

At the end of last season, they were put forward for a trial by their manager at Montrose for the Dundee select team.

Having been picked, they then went to a few more trials – including one to Cowdenbeath - in hope of being chosen for the East region team.

Matthew told me: “We were playing on the AstroTurf and the lights were on and there were heaps of people. There was Dundee United scouts, there was Dundee scouts, and there was heaps of people’s friends and families.”

Fraser added: “It was a bit scary at first because you don’t know what to expect – you don’t know if one boy is going to put the ball past you and sprint round you.

“There was probably about 30 people at the trial, so the odds weren’t really in our favour, but when we found out we were quite chuffed with ourselves.”

The Nelson twins both impressed during the trial process and made it into the East region team.

They are waiting to play their first match against the North region team.

Asked about their relationship on the pitch, Matthew said: “Everyone always tries to make it into a competition, and always asks us who is better and stuff like that, but when it comes down to it on a football pitch, we will work together to get the job done.”

News also broke this week that Aberdeen FC are to launch a new development centre at Mearns Academy.

The Dons have expanded south to seek and nurture more young talent from the Mearns and Angus area.

The new centre will be a chance for upcoming stars to receive specialist coaching during term time.

The sessions are aimed at children who have already been scouted by Aberdeen FC and anyone who has been recommended to the club by other sources.

With this investment in the grass roots of football in our country, and players of the Nelsons’ calibre, we can perhaps be optimistic about Scotland’s chances in a few years’ time.