Football tournament in memory of Catherine

A memorial football tournament will be held at Glenury Park this Sunday to mark ten years since the untimely passing of a former Stonehaven Girls footballer.

Friends of Catherine Gomez have organised the tournament in her memory a decade after she was killed in a car crash aged just 16.

Sabrina Alexander, who played with Catherine at Stonehaven Girls and was her close friend, has organised two similar events to the tournament in the past.

“We had a tournament one year on from Catherine’s death and another in 2011 to mark what would have been her 21st birthday,” said Sabrina.

“Catherine’s mum and dad will be flying over from Spain for this year’s event and we will be be having a barbecue and some live music along with the football.

“Myself and another friend of mine and Catherine’s, Eilidh Reid, will be doing a bag pack in the Co-op on Saturday to raise money for food.

“Another of our friends, who is a part-time musician, will be playing for us,” she said.

“The teams of five will be made up of friends and team mates of Catherine as well as former school mates from Mackie Academy.

“There are even a number of teams coming from further north to to take part in the tournament.”

The day’s events are set to begin at noon with teams having to register by 11.30am at the latest.

Everyone is welcome to head along for the event on Sunday to take in the football, music and food all in a great cause.