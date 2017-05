Last week we reported how the Stonehaven branch of Specsavers has sponsored Sptnehaven Youth’s FC 2005 team’s new kit, but that is not the only local business that has thrown their support behind the team.

Above is a picture of the players and coaching team along with Charlotte Falconer, owner of ‘Nails and Beauty by Char’.

They youths are pictured with their new kit bags, which are sponsored by the Stonehaven beauty salon.