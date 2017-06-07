History made as Mearns win football league

Mearns Academy’s third year football team rounded off their season, finishing top of their league and winning the first ever piece of silverware for Mearns football teams.

After a solid season for the third years, the final fixture involved an away trip northwards to Oldmeldrum Academy.

Mearns’ confidence was high after good form in recent weeks, and the knowledge they were one of the front-runners in the league table.

The game kicked off, and it wasn’t too long before striker Calum McKelvie broke the goal deadlock giving Mearns an early one goal advantage.

Mearns maintained the attacking pressure, with a second goal scored when a ball was played to Fraser Jamieson at the edge of the box, who skillfully hit it first time into the bottom right corner.

Before the referee’s whistle blew for half-time, Mearns extended their lead by putting a dangerous ball into the Oldmeldrum box, prompting one of the defenders to score an own goal.

Mearns went in at half-time winning 3-0.

The second half started much the same way, with Mearns looking like they were going to seal the victory and the league title.

A fourth Mearns goal was scored when the young talent Harry Woods, who is only in first year, got a crucial tap-in from a goal-line scramble.

Fergus Alberts also got his name on the scoresheet before the end, by hitting a low and driven shot from the right hand corner of the box.

This made it 5-0 in Mearns’ favour, which is how the scoreline looked as the full-time whistle blew.

This not only marked an outstanding performance from the lads, but also meant they had won the league.

This was a massive achievement, and the first trophy any Mearns Academy football team has won.

Commenting on the achievement, football team coach David Robertson said: “Along with Mr Black, it’s been a real honour to help the S3 team win the trophy in the history of Mearns Academy.

“They’ve been a terrific set of lads from the first day they arrived at the school and they’ve always shown great levels of professionalism, commitment and motivation. Well done to all of them.”