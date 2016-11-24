Hive hoping to turn league form into Scottish cup run

Stonehaven Junior Football club will be looking to bring their league form into the cup this season as they welcome Greenock on Saturday.

Hive currently sit top of the Scottish Junior’s North Superleague, going undefeated in their first nine games.

This weekend though they will have a break from league action as their rivals make the long trip up from the west coast.

The match had originally been scheduled for last weekend but the drop in temperature on Friday night left the pitch unplayable on Saturday morning.

Hive look like favourites going into the game, with Greenock currently sitting ninth in the Central First Division, having won only three of their first nine games.

However, Hive’s manager Ian Esslemont is not underestimating the team, stating that the southern team are a “completely different opposition to what we are used to up here”.

He said: “We do know they’re quite a physical team. They’re disciplinary record is not so good.”

He added that his team have to make sure not react to Greenock if they play rough. “We have to not fall into that trap,” he said.

Esslemont hopes the form seen in the league will carry over this weekend.

“We will try to maintain the league streak.”

And it’s not just this season’s form that he hopes to continue, but also that they emulate or even improve on last year’s respectable cup run.

“Last season we beat some very good southern teams from the Glasgow area.

“It’s a different pressure. Our supporters, players and management are looking to go as far as we can.”