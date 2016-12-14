Hive out of Scottish Cup as Greenock go through

Stonehaven FC were knocked out of the Scottish Junior Cup after losing 3-2 in their third round replay away to Greenock Juniors.

Neil McTavish’s goal in the first half sent Hive into the break 2-1 down as Craig Brown and Ryan Craig netted for the home side.

Colin Gailey put Greenock 3-1 up in the second half before Stephen Robertson made it 3-2.

Unfortunately Hive couldn’t find a third to send the match to extra time and it will be Greenock who progress to the fourth round where they will face Renfrew.

As for Stonehaven, they will return to McBookie.com Superleague duty this weekend where they will be up against Newburgh Thistle at Glenury Park.

It will be the first league game for Hive since they beat Buckie Rovers 5-0 at Glenury Park on October 29.

Danny Anderson, Jason Coyle, Jordan Reid, Michael Cormack and Rob Armstrong scored the goals that day which secured Hive’s spot on top of the Superleague table.

Since then however, Dyce Juniors have taken advantage of Hive’s cup commitments to take top spot for themselves, and now sit six points clear in first place, all be it with two games in hand.

Colony Park have also brought themselves into third place and are only two points behind Hive but have also played two games more.

Hive will make up one fixture on their title rivals against Newburgh this weekend as Dyce do not have a fixture.

They will be looking to put memories of the cup defeat behind them as the try to continue there run of good league form which has seen the unbeaten thus far in the league this season.