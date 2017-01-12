Hives colonise Park to kick off the new year

Stonehaven Football Club started the new year in style with an away win over Colony Park at the weekend.

As the teams got back into action after the winter break, the Hives had the first opportunity in eight minutes when they hit the post.

And on 15 minutes they took the lead when Jason Coyle went one-on-one with Farquhar and lobbed the keeper to make it 1-0 to the Hives.

Stonehaven almost doubled the lead on the half hour mark when they had a shot cleared off the line; claims that the ball had crossed the line being dismissed by the referee.

But Colony Park responded well to going behind as Durno and Ross had shots, although neither hit the target and Hives remained in front at half time.

The second half started off evenly, with both teams making attempts at goal.

But on 78 minutes Stonehaven doubled their lead when Danny Anderson scored from close range at the back post from a cross into the box.

From there Colony Park faced an uphill struggle and they did get a consolation goal in the 90th minute with a Craig Ross header, but it was too late to change the result.

Ian Esslemont, Stonehaven manager, said: “It was excellent to win as they are a very difficult team to play on their own pitch.

“I think we edged it in the first half and scored a good goal in the second, but let ourselves down a little when we conceded at the end of the game as well as not taking chances in the 92nd and 94th minute.”

Hives next game is away against Newburgh Thistle this Saturday. Esslemont said it will be a tough game but confidence is high after the Colony Park victory.