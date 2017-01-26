Hives ready for cup clash after 9-0 win at weekend

Stonehaven Football take on Newburgh Thistle in the North Region Junior FA McLeman Cup this weekend, going in confident on the back of a nine-goal thrashing of Banchory St Ternan last weekend.

Stonehaven manager Ian Esslemont said that confidence is high after the 9-0 win on Saturday, and that the cup tie is a big one for his team.

“It’s the last cup we are in so we want to stay in it,” he said. “It’s a big game for us.

“It’s a heavy pitch and can be very windy.

“They played very well the last time we played.”

That game ended 1-1 with Newburgh Thistle equalising with a penalty in the dying minutes of the match.

Discussing the Banchory game, he said: “In the past our good work hasn’t always brought in goals but at the weekend it did.

“The longer the game went on the more we got into it.

“To give Banchory the credit they are due, they did try to get a goal at the end.”

Goals came courtesy of Stephen Robertson, Jordan Reid, Rob Armstrong, Martin Shand, Jason Coyle and Michael Cormack; with Reid completing a hat-trick.

And Esslemont added that with the win and a couple of players returning, there is some real competitiveness for first team football at the club.

This week sees Cameron Milne and Stephen Reid returning to the squad after being away during the winter break and illness respectively.

He added: “After a 9-0 win the players have to work very hard to get into the first team.

“You need a big squad to keep that up.

“After that win, many of the players have to take a look at what they can do and bring that to the cup game.”

Saturday’s away game at Newburgh kicks off at 1:30pm.