Hives suffer two losses as the season end is in sight

Stonehaven Football Club suffered two losses over the past week as they play their game in hands as the season comes to an end.

On Saturday they faced upset at home as they hosted Colony Park (pictured above), losing 4-2.

And on Tuesday night they were defeated 3-2 when they travelled to Culter.

The results leave the Hive sitting third in the North McBookie Superleague as they go into this weekend’s game against league leaders Banks O’ Dee, whom they trail behind by 10 points.

Things looked to be comfortable for Stonehaven against Colony Park when they were 2-0 up, but Colony managed to score an impressive four goals in an eight minute period.

The game against Culter started competitively as both teams scored a goal in the first three minutes.

Jordan Reid opened the scoring in the first minute for Stonehaven, but it didn’t take long for Culter to respond as Adam Wilson levelled the game in the third minute.

A further goal by Reid in the 33rd minute was balanced out by Culter’s Nicky Gordon to leave the score at 2-2 going into half-time.

A third goal for Culter, provided by Kevin Stewart, in the 49th minute proved to be enough for them to win it as Stonehaven were unable to respond.

Despite Stonehaven’s opponents sitting 10 points ahead of them, they are only seven points clear of second placed Dyce so they will be looking for a win to secure their place on top.

After Banks O’ Dee, Hives will be away against Halls Russell Utd. With two games in hand over Dyce and just three points behind there’s still much to play for.