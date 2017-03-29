Hives thrive in trip up north against Inverness

Stonehaven Football Club put two goals past Inverness City in each half to forge themselves a comfortably 4-0 win when they travelled north at the weekend.

Early goals from Jordan Reid and Rob Armstrong, pictured above, in the first half were followed up by late goals from Danny Anderson and Craig Mackie in the second and allowed the Hive to sail past their opponents.

Stonehaven manager Ian Esslemont was understandably happy with result, but felt that they weren’t safe until the third goal was scored.

He said: “We scored two great goals early, but it wasn’t until the third that we were comfortable.

“When that went in we settled and the fourth killed off the game.”

Stonehaven take on Banchory away this Saturday, and Ian emphasised that if they can repeat the performance against Inverness then they have every chance to win again. “It’ll be a really hard game but if we can bring what we did in Inverness to that game then we can definitely get something from it.

“There is a bit of rivalry between us so there’s that element to it as well.”

The last time the two teams clashed earlier this year the Hive truly were alive as they scored nine goals. That tie was at Glenury Park.

A win would keep Stonehaven in the title race; they are currently third, four points behind Dyce and six behind league leaders Banks o’ Dee. But Hives have four games in hand to Dyce, two of which are against Banks o’ Dee.

Esslemont described them as ‘key’ games as wins in the ties – which will take place over two Tuesdays – could see them battle it out for the top spot as the season comes to an end.