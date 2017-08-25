Last minute goal secures three points for the Hives at home

Stonehaven won against Ellon United on Saturday, with a late goal securing all three points for the Hive.

Playing at home, Stonehaven actually conceded the first goal, but responded in the right way as they then went on to control the game.

There were no goal in the first half, but the second provided plenty of goalmouth action and five goals between the two teams.

An uneventful first half meant that the teams went into half-time at 0-0, but on 52 minutes Callum Tremaine opened the scoring for the away side.

It took 13 minutes for Stonehaven to level the match when Ryan Fenby found the back of the net in the 65th minute.

It didn’t take as long for Stonehaven to stamp their authority on the game, when just three minutes later Martin Shand scored their second of the game, making it 2-1 to the home side.

However, Ellon weren’t done yet and managed to find an equaliser of their own in the 76th minute courtesy of Tremaine again.

It looked like the teams were going to have to share the spoils, but Rob Armstrong got a third for Stonehaven in the 89th minute, giving a dramatic end to the 90 minutes, and a good win for the team after the previous game’s defeat to Dyce Juniors.

The Hive will travel to First Division East side Newmachar United this Saturday, August 26, for their final group stage match in Grill League Cup Section 3.

The hosts will be looking to pick up their first win of the section, although it will be in the knowledge that it unfortunately won’t count for anything other than pride following their previous results.

Stonehaven, however, will be hoping to maintain their 100% record as they look to mark their progression to the quarter finals of the competition with a win.