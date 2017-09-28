New football teams kick off at Arduthie Primary School

Pictured are one of the two new Arduthie Primary school football teams in their new strips.

These teams have started from scratch with both registered in time for the new season, which was harder than it sounds as very few teams managed it for week one.

Headteacher Mrs Cottis played a vital role in getting this done.

The Primary 7 team is sponsored by the Stonehaven & District Lions Club and their representative Julie Lindeman was there in person to watch the match.

The Primary 6 team is sponsored by Arduthie Dental Practice.

At this age the teams are 7 a-side and the focus in on development rather than results.

Some schools have teams from Primary3 up to Primary7 and if any parents from the younger ages want to get involved, then get in touch with the school.