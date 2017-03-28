Portlethen pupils kick-off new sports facility

After two years of fundraising, the pupils of Portlethen Primary School are pictured enjoying the new Multi Use Games Area (Muga) on its opening day.

The wet weather didn’t dampen their enthusiasm as the primary seven pupils put on a showcase tournament. Former pupils – who are now in S1 and S2 at Portlethen Academy – were invited to see their initial fundraising efforts come to life and to join in on the fun.

The project started in March 2015 when 25 architecture students from Robert Gordon University worked with pupils over a three month period to design their ‘perfect playground’.

The designs were evaluated by pupils, staff, parents and the community. The project was split into three phases with Muga representing phase one; the hard work of the Playground Improvement Project paying off.