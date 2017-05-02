Stonehaven Ladies book Cup place with convincing victory

Stonehaven travelled to East Kilbride at the weekend for their Scottish Cup preliminary round fixture, and left with a convincing victory.

The referee sounded his whistle to kick off the match with a place in cup’s first round at stake. Stonehaven blazed out the traps, zipping the ball about on the deck and playing some slick, attacking football.

It didn’t take long for the deadlock to be broken and it came from a fine goal: Bradely, who began her playing days not too many miles away in the town of Coatbridge, hit a spectacular left-foot volley. The ball lobbed the keeper.

The attacking flurry continued and Stoney soon doubled their lead on the 14 minute mark through Conn, scoring her first goal for the club, pouncing on a poor clearance from the East Kilbride defence.

Goal three made the coach and manager proud, with a corner routine straight off the training ground. A quick one-two between Smart and Smith, followed by a tidy cross in to the box was met by the head of Campbell.

Two minutes later, and only 27 minutes in, Smart struck goal number four, driving the ball in to the bottom right corner from a rebound.

East Kilbride began to find their feet after a poor start, creating their first opportunity. Their number five showed she had some skills but Campbell and Townsend were up to the challenge and prevented her from doing any damage.

The second half kicked off and Stoney quickly got their fifth goal. Smith tucked the ball away after a parry from the keeper.

Stoney made it 6-0 with a Smith brace, Smart making a solid challenge outside the box and teeing it off nicely with a slid ball to the right hand side. Smith rifled it in to the roof of the net with a bullet of a shot.

Penny was introduced in place of Smart, taking on the centre mid role. The centre midfield three seemed to find acres of space in the middle, winning every ball.

In the 57th minute Urquhart had her scoring boots on again, finishing a rebound from Bowie’s shot at goal. A driven ball across the box was met by Conn to make it 8-0 inside the hour.

East Kilbride’s goal came from one of their well worked corners, Stoney switching off and allowing them to score.

It was soon 9-1 with Smith boasting a hat trick, putting her laces through the ball to strike it in to the near post.

Moir was subbed after another sturdy performance, Grundy being brought on in her place and moved up to right-mid.

Bradley, who controlled the game with her lovely linking passes and tidy footwork came off to be replaced by Stephens, who deserves a mention for her 30 yard strike which rifled the crossbar. Hands on head moment. The win was sealed at 10-1 by Gordon who did well, blazing past the left back to meet Smiths cross.