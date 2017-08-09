Stonehaven Ladies get the better of Forfar at Mineralwell

Stonehaven Ladies welcomed Forfar to Mineralwell for a friendly – a useful exercise in getting rid of mid-season break cobwebs as both sides put in plenty of commitment, even if the usual fluency was sometimes missing.

But Stonehaven still managed to bag five goals in a 5-1 win over their opponents.

From the start, Stonehaven seized the initiative within a couple of minutes as Conn slid in from five yards after good work from Smith and Gordon down the Stoney left flank led to the ball being fired across the box to striker Conn.

Forfar gradually started to fight their way back into the game and as the first half drew to a close they started to ask questions of Stoney’s rearguard.

Tall centre back Roby was heavily involved throughout throwing her body in the way of a number of Forfar passes and through balls and sweeper Townsend was intercepting a number of through balls as she sat deep organising the back line.

Despite their increasing dominance it was only towards the end of the half Forfar carved out a clear chance or two as following a series of corners a first time fierce drive saw keeper Imray produce a superb reaction save to tip the ball onto the crossbar.

At the other end sub Masson produced a crafty lob which sailed inches over the Forfar bar and Conn thought she’d scored when through one on one only for the Forfar keeper to spread her body and produce a fine block.

The second half started fairly evenly with both sides making a number of changes.

Stoney’s second came from nowhere as Smith wriggled and twisted her way down the left flank before firing a fierce cross shot sailing over the unsuspecting Forfar keeper.

Forfar still had a lot of possession but lacked a cutting edge with only a couple of neat interceptions from Urquhart and Townsend at the back required to halt Forfar’s advances.

Grundy and Gordon combined well down the right flank to force a couple of corners but it was no surprise when the third came from a Bradley pass into the path of the onrushing Kennedy who swept past the defence and keeper before stroking home with her left foot.

An even more special goal was to follow as midfield schemer Penny picked up a loose ball 30 yards out before unleashing a screamer which left the Forfar keeper standing still as the ball rifled high past her into the top right corner.

Forfar then struck back with a goal from a corner as it eluded Imray’s grasp in what had otherwise been a solid display from the Gk 4-1. However Stoney rallied and ended the game as they had started with a degree of dominance .

Gordon fired an effort narrowly wide and the returning tricky winger Masson helped Stoney go nap as her long range effort squirmed under the Forfar keeper.