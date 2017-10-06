Stonehaven Ladies hit double figures in Buckie demolition

Windswept Mineralwell hosted two hardy squads of ladies on Sunday afternoon as Stonehaven’s extra quality comfortably saw off a more organised but mistake-ridden Buckie side.

In a blistering start a sweeping in-swinging cross from Smith on the left took out the whole of the Buckie defence leaving Gordon to steer the ball in expertly at the back post for a 28 second opener.

Stoney then carved out a series of chances with moves every bit as slick as the rain-drenched surface.

Marauding right back Grundy combined with the versatile Urquhart to send Gordon in one-on-one with Buckie’s full back whom she left flat-footed with a neat dink around her and then a driven shot that the keeper beat out.

Townsend put Smith in on the left and she shot again saved by Buckie’s over employed keeper.

Urquhart then slid a couple of chances narrowly wide before scoring a goal contentiously ruled out for off-side.

Stoney’s central defensive pair of Penny and Bradley could have lit the proverbial cigars at this stage as they spent most of their time orchestrating Stoney attacks from deep.

Number two came courtesy of a fine Gordon corner met by a towering header from midfield powerhouse Smart, 2-0.

The third followed a couple of minutes later as Gordon and Urquhart caused more havoc and Gordon put in Smith to rattle in a third with a rasping 15 yard drive from the left side of the box.

Moments later came a picture goal as Grundy played the ball to trickster Townsend who spun away from her marker on the right edge of the box to rattle a bending shot low and true a la Harry Kane into the far corner for 4-0.

Smart was everywhere and with the front six creating havoc more goals were on their way.

A fifth came when Smith showed up on the left of the area and cut the ball back for versatile Urquhart to slide in with her weaker foot, 5-0.

Even when Stoney conceded Buckie didn’t get a look in as a defensive error led to an own goal, 5-1.

However Stoney still found time to score another with Urquhart returning the favour for the prolific Smith to make it 6-1.

Right on the half time whistle Penny thought she’d added another as she chested the ball over the line only for the referee to rule out for hand ball - half time 6-1

The second half started at a slower tempo with the wind leading to overplayed passes and a particularly scrappy interlude.

Stoney’s manager rang the changes in an attempt to recapture the earlier fluency and it worked as far as the goal count was concerned even if the rhythmic tempo of the first half was never fully replicated.

Conn, Masson, Roby and then Sykes came on and within seconds Masson took one touch to control then hit a screamer over the keeper from the edge of the box, 7-1.

Midfield destroyer Johnston showed the silkier side of her game with a lovely pass to Smith on the inside left whose shot went narrowly past.

Then Smith made it 8-1 with a neat move involving subs Sykes and Conn rolling it into her feet five yardsfrom goal and she doesn’t miss from there.

Conn was played in but her neat run wasn’t matched by a tame finish straight at the goalie. Masson was at it again excelling her earlier effort with an even more blistering exocet for the other side of the box, 9-1.

Smith rounded off proceedings with another trademark low drive, 10-1.

The matched ended as it began with Stoney attacking, Smart forcing a fine save and Bowie clattering the rebound off the post.

Next up a friendly for Stoney v Montrose Ladies.