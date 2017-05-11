Stonehaven youths see the benefit of new strips and sponsorship

Stonehaven Youth Football Club 2005s are the recipients of a new strip thanks to a donation by the local branch of a national opticians.

Specsavers Stonehaven gifted more than £300 to the club as well as announcing their season-long sponsorship of the football kits.

Nicola Stewart, optometrist and director for Specsavers Stonehaven, said: “It’s a pleasure to support Stonehaven Youth FC 2005s and we think the players look great in their new kit.

“We aim to be at the heart of the community and are always keen to support local clubs and charities.

“We wish the team all the nest for the best for the coming season.”

Steve Holt, manager for the Stonehaven team, added: “The youths are delighted to team up with Specsavers in Stonehaven to support our team.

“We look forward to seeing all our players wearing the Stonehaven Youth badge and Specsavers logo with pride.

“We would like to thank them for supporting us and look forward to working together in the future.”