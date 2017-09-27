Young Ambassadors conference at AECC

Pupils from Aberdeenshire’s secondary schools attended a special Young Ambassadors Conference earlier this month which was led by Scottish athlete Colin Gregor.

As part of the National Lottery-funded programme, each year sportscotland host six regional Young Ambassadors conferences across the country and two pupils from each secondary school in Scotland are invited.

More than 40 secondary schools from the surrounding region were invited to attend the fifth Young Ambassador conference of 2017 which took place at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Led by former Scottish Rugby 7s Captain Colin Gregor, the pupils gained an invaluable insight into the world of sport.

Colin said: “It’s an honour to be invited back to host sportscotland’s Young Ambassador conferences. There’s always a great atmosphere at these events, the kids bring so much positive energy and are very enthusiastic about making a difference in sport in Scotland.

“As former captain for Scotland 7s for five years, I can identify the leadership potential and team spirit which is in abundance here today. “

The Young Ambassadors took part in a range of workshops with a team of Scottish athletes including international football goalkeeper, Gemma Fay, and former British swimmer, Caitlin McClatchey.

The athletes provided the pupils with support and advice to help them gain the skills, knowledge and understanding required to undertake their pivotal role within schools and wider communities as role models and leaders of other young people.