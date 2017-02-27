Mearns father and son return from Arctic trek

A father and son from Stonehaven have returned from a 10 day trek in temperatures as low as -30C across a northern region of Norway using only a set of skis to traverse the harsh Artic Circle terrain.

Michael Byrne and his 15 year-old son Liam took on the challenge of the endurance journey as a test in preparation for an even bigger trek across Greenland in the future.

The pair crossed the Finnmark region of the Scandinavian country – the northern most part of Norway where temperatures at this time of year can often reach minus 20 degrees, and sometimes even lower.

Former commando Mike said that the trip was “very successful and prodcutive”, and a highlight was seeing the Northern Lights.

Liam, from Stonehaven, is no stranger to testing himself in extreme environments: at the age of 12 he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, and six months later reached the top of Mount Elbrus – the highest mountain throughout Europe and Russia. Michael added: “Liam is an amazing kid and his love for wildlife and adventure never ceases to amaze me.”