17th Tour de Catterline held last Saturday

Braving a wet and windy autumn day, 77 hardy north easterners pedalled hard against the elements - earning the respect of many and raising much needed money for charity.

With the 50, 35 and ten-mile route options, the Tour de Catterline has wide appeal – from those aiming to test their endurance and speed, enjoying a social ride or just developing new skills and thrills.

This annual community event is growing in popularity and was well supported by Stonehaven and Montrose (Montvelo) Cycling Clubs.

Catterline Primary School ‘Tour’ bunting provided a special welcome at the start and finish line with prizes and donations from Bike Remedy and First Drive.

As always, a bowl of homemade soup was most welcome at the Creel Inn for all involved.

Winner of the prestigious yellow jersey was Magnus Buchan.

A total o f £800 was raised for Pillar Kincardine, a not for profit organisation offering support for mental health and well-being.