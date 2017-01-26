A momentous victory for netball team

Mearns Academy senior netball team got 2017 off to a winning start, beating Brechin High School 21-11.

The team was determined to come out stronger this year, having lost a few matches before the Christmas break.

There are gold, silver and bronze leagues in the Scottish Cup for teams of different abilities; Mearns was placed into the silver league.

The team only had a short trip down the road, as they were drawn against Brechin for their first round fixture.

It wasn’t the smooth start to the match that Mearns were hoping for with too many mistakes that Brechin capitalised on resulting in the teams were tied 5-5 at the end of the first quarter. However, Mearns did manage to settle into the game and began to play more confidently.

The gap between the two teams was becoming clear as Brechin started to produce more unforced errors, which Mearns took advantage of, as well as many good interceptions from the Mearns defenders Rebecca Nelson and Grace Gammie.

Going into the third and fourth quarters of the match, mearns were really coming into their own.

Mid-court players Emily Donald, Beth Neil and Aimee MacPherson were moving the ball about with considerable ease, and feeding it to the Mearns shooters Millie Keddie, Freya Milne and Hannah Mitchell.

The Mearns shooters were racking up the points, being very accurate in the attacking third of the court.

Meanwhile, the Mearns defence remained strong at the back as Brechin failed to score at all during the third quarter.

Mearns saw out the victory in the end but the game was tightly contested right up until the umpire blew the final whistle.

Mearns captain and player of the match Rebecca Nelson said: “All in all it was a good game. We know what we need to focus on in training to improve for next time.”

Mearns made it through to the second round of the Scottish Cup, but await the draw to see who they will be up against.