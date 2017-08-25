Annual Dunnottar Castle Cup match at Stonehaven Bowling Green

Stonehaven Bowling Green was awash with grey and white this week as the annual Dunnottar Castle Cup match took place.

The competition started in 1995 and was devised by past senior match secretary, and honorary member, Eric McWilliam along with the late Jimmy Bonnar.

This year 13 teams from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire took to the greens in this popular and keenly contested competition which was played over two days.

The final was a very close game between Woodend and Stonehaven Bowling Clubs with Woodend, emerging victorious and winning by nine shots overall.

In other bowling news, Stonehaven Ladies Bowling Club had a double celebration at the weekend when Catherine McIntosh and Sheila Brember lifted the Kincardine and Deeside Champion of Champions Pairs Trophy.

The final was played at Portlethen against Ann Murray and Isobel McIntyre, and that followed on from a similar success Catherine achieved this year already.

The previous weekend, Catherine played Molly Lownie of Bervie Bowling Club in the Champion of Champions Singles and emerged victorious.