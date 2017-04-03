Another adventure beckons for cycling star Mark Beaumont

When you have decided to cycle around the world, you of course need to get in some training.

And what better training ground than the 3,5000 mile coast around Great Britain?

Cycling star Mark Beaumont, best known for cycling around the world in 194 days in 2008, will take ultra-endurance to another level by circumnavigating the globe in 80 days in the summer.

As a warm up to the Artemis World Cycle, he will first cycle around the coastline of Britain, leaving on April 4.

The 15-day training ride will be at ’80 days’ pace, with Beaumont cycling for 16 hours and 240 miles per day.

“This is like a practice run to the main event so to speak,” Mark said. “I’m not trying to break any world records here I’m just training for the event in July. I start off early in the morning from London, and make my way along the south coast, up around Wales and make my way to Scotland.

“Once there, I head up the west coast along the gorgeous North Coast 500, along the Aberdeenshire coast down towards Angus, across the Tay Bridge into Fife, over the Forth Road Bridge to complete the Scottish leg of the journey.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Mark continued “The route hugs the coast and there is beautiful views to be had.”

Mark’s trip around the world has took a lot of planning and training as he explains.

“I sat my team down and we discussed what we were going to do.” he said. “The current record is 123 days around the world and I’m not trying to beat someone else’s record – I’m doing this for me.

“I think that ‘80 days around the world’ is a dream that many people have had as a child or even growing up , it certainly has been for me.

“This is the culmination of the past two decades, since I was a 12-year-old boy cycling across Scotland,” Mark continued.

“I would love for this journey to give people the confidence to take on what they are capable, for young people in particular to stop and to think ‘what’s my 80 days’?”

“I want to redefine the limits of human endurance by proving what seems impossible really is possible. After capsizing in the Atlantic, I gave up being an athlete for a couple of years, and enjoyed making documentaries about other athletes – but in truth I had unfinished business, I couldn’t idly watch others push their limits.”

Mark will be attempting to travel 18,000 miles around the world, starting from Paris on Sunday July 2.

As part of his mission to travel around the world in 80 days, breaking the current world record of 123 days, set by New Zealand’s Andrew Nicholson, the Scottish adventurer is raising funds for Orkidstudio, which works to benefit communities worldwide through innovative architecture and construction.

The journey will also be tracked through Twinkl, a global educational platform for primary schools.

“Starting from Paris, I head out across Europe towards Russia, across Mongolia and China,” Mark said. “I then fly to Bejing then head across New Zealand and Australia. Then it’s onwards to the USA then finally the last leg of the journey which will be from Portugal back to Paris.

“I’m looking forward to heading across Russia as it’s part of the world that I haven’t been before so of course I’m not sure what to expect but that’s all part of the adventure.

“I am excited and nervous about what lies ahead, it truly is uncharted territory.”

So after cycling the world, what else is there left for Mark to achieve?

“I’m not looking past September at the moment,” Mark laughed. “I think myself and team deserve a well-earned holiday and I’d like to spent time with my two young daughters. But I’m sure there are still many more adventures to be had in the future.”