Bervie Bowling Open Pairs Competition

Despite the unseasonable weather last week, Bervie Bowling Club’s Open Pairs Competition went ahead and is said to have produced some “fine bowling”, according to club secretary Chris Hamilton.

The winners were Bruce Corstorphine and Francis Tattersall, from Stonehaven, and the runners-up were Robert Smith (from St Cyrus) and Bill Barclay (from Newtonhill). All four are pictured above.

The competition was sponsored by G.F. Bisset.