Bervie girl’s Race for Life

A girl from Inverbervie is preparing to take part in a racing event in order to raise money for charity in honour of her grandparents, something she has been doing since before she could even walk, impressively.

Nine-years-old Katie Burness, of Inverbervie’s Church Street, has registered to take part in her 10th Race for Life this month.

She is currently in training to run the 5k course with her mum, Caroll Evans.

A month ago she also raised money for cancer research by cutting and donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Katie has been raising money for cancer research for practically all of her life, and at just nine years-old has raised over £1,000.

The mother and daughter pair take part in memory of Katie’s late Grandparents, Stonehaven couple Bryan and Phyllis Burness who both died of cancer in 1993, just three months apart.

Mum Caroll said: “Katie was four months old the first time we took part and we have made it a family tradition.

“The boys wave us on and we all remember Granny & Granda Burness.

“Cancer is happening right now, which is why I’m taking part in a Race for Life to raise money and try to save some lives.

“This year Katie is hoping to raise enough to get her over the £1,400 mark.”

Anyone interested in supporting the pair can do so at: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/carolls-fundraising-page.

Race for Life is a series of fundraising events for women only and is organised by Cancer Research UK.

They involve running, jogging or walking a 5K course and being sponsored to do so.