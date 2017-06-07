Captain takes trophy honours

The final round of the gents handicap trophy took place last Friday and ex-captain, Terry Middleton took the honours with a fine four round total of net 264.

Previous winner, Gary Daun was runner-up on 267 followed by Graeme Docherty on 268.

Saturday Innes Medal:

Best gross - Ross McAllan 68

Div 1 - Gary Graham 63

Div 2 - Chuck Dorn, Kevin Duguid 65

Div 3 - Mike Griffin 64

A big thank you to all volunteers, prize donors and visitors at Saturday’s Feein market.

The tombola stalls proved popular and a few new social members joined on the day.