Cookney Bowling Club prizewinners

Cookney Bowling Club recently held their prizegiving ceremony for the 2106-17 season at the Cookney Hall during their presentation evening.

Pictured above is Stuart Davidson – back row centre – being presented with the Champion Shield by the club president’s wife, Doreen Dunward.

A number of other trophies were given out to club members on the night.

