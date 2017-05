Drumlithie Open Sevens Ends winner Walter Pirie, of Edzell, beat Drumlithie’s Neil Murray 7-5 in the final to win the cup.

The tournament was held on Saturday, May 6 and 28 entrants from throughout the Mearns area competed in it.

Pictured above is Walter being presented the trophy by Drumlithie president Ian Duguid.

