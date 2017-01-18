ex-Mackie pupil to represent uk

A former Mackie Academy pupil is targeting success this month when he takes to the slopes at the World University Winter Games in Kazakhstan.

Douglas Green, a second year engineering student at RGU, has been selected for Great Britian’s Snowbaord Cross team, which will compete at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty.

The event will feature around 200 athletes aged 17-28 from 64 countries.

Douglas (18) is the first ever Scottish male Snowboard Cross athlete to be selected for the Games.

He said: “In my first season, I took part in International Ski Federation (FIS) races, represented Great Britain at the SBX Junior World Championships in Slovenia and secured a silver medal at the Scottish Championships at Glenshee.”

He started snowboarding from a young age on the dry slope at the Aberdeen Snowsports Centre in Garthdee.

He would go on to direct his passion into the sport following the tragic loss of his younger brother to Cystic Fibrosis in the autumn of 2012.

Douglas said: “I was a young carer to Patrick and so I suddenly found myself heading into winter with a lot of time on my hands.

“I persuaded my mum to take up skiing again and we would head to Glenshee at every opportunity that season. Glenshee Ski School owner, Darren Morgan, teamed me up with a fantastic instructor, Calum Steele, with whom I’d spend whole days riding the slopes and developing my skills over varied terrain.”

Douglas would go on to enter his first ever Snowboard Cross race that winter, at the Scottish Ski & Boardercross Championships, before returning to win gold in the Under-16 male category in 2014.

Speaking on his hopes for the future, Douglas said: “Beyond these Games, I will be heading to the Snowboard Junior World Championships in the Czech Republic and taking in as many European races as I can fit in with my studies.

“I hope to finish the season with a Europa Cup race in Switzerland and continue with both FIS and Europa Cup races next year.

“My coach and I are also aiming to include World Cup races within the next couple of seasons.”