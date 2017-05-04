Fundraisers to take on Great Aberdeen Run

A group of fundraisers taking part in the inaugural Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run came together last month to share their remarkable stories and to urge others to sign up for the event.

Among them was Portlethen’s Ross MacLeod, who has battled his way to fitness after having six operations on his legs as a youngster.

Ross will compete in the half marathon alongside thousands of runners of all ages and backgrounds in the Granite City on Sunday, August 27.

All the runs will start and finish on Union Street and the routes take in many of the city’s key historic landmarks such as Marischal College, Castlegate, the Beach Ballroom and Brig O’Balgownie.

The event is being supported by the Aberdeen City Centre Masterplan, which also provided backing for the recent Nuart street festival.

This will be the first ever Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run and it is the latest flagship mass participation event from the organisers of the Simplyhealth Great North Run, the world’s biggest half marathon, held every year between Newcastle and South Shields.

The event is being delivered in partnership with Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and VisitAberdeenshire as well as Aberdeen Inspired.

Aberdeen Lord Provost George Adam said: “Supporting new events is one of the many ways in which the City Centre Masterplan is regenerating Aberdeen.

“The Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run will not only showcase our magnificent landmarks but add to the growing buzz around the Granite City.”

To sign up for the Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run, visit greatrun.org/Aberdeen.

The Great Run Series is the world’s favourite run with over 230,000 participants a year taking part.

The events programme stretches across the UK from Aberdeen to Portsmouth offering a full range of distances from 5k through to the half marathon.