Grampian Tigers, a youth cycling club who are based in Stonehaven ran a Dirt Crit cycle race in Mineralwell Park on Saturday, march 25.

A total of 90 cyclists aged five to 16 – many of whom represented Grampian Tigers – took part in the race over the ‘technical and challenge’ course that had been set out.

Grampian Tigers offer cycle coaching for six to 16 year old and follow the principles of the British Cycling Go-Ride Club Development Programme, aimed at improving young riders.

They run structured sessions throughout the year in Stonehaven and Aberdeen with occasional ad hoc sessions.