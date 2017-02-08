Harris siblings continue good form into 2017

Stonehaven’s Jodie and Daniel Harris have continued their successful badminton season into 2017 with some great results at recent tournaments in Grangemouth and Fortrose.

At the Babolat Midland Junior Championships in January, Jodie, who is an S3 pupil at Mackie Academy, won the girls U15 singles and U15 doubles events with Rachel Wedlock from Lanarkshire and was runner-up in the U15 mixed doubles event with Glasgow’s Michael McGuire.

Younger brother Daniel, currently in P7 at Arduthie Primary, also had a good weekend making it through to the quarter-finals of the U13 boys singles and the boys doubles event with regular partner Noah Sarvesvaran from Glasgow.

In addition he made it as far as the semi-finals of the mixed doubles event with Edinburgh’s Ishbel McCallister.

Daniel had more success over the weekend at the Highland U13 tournament, where he won the mixed doubles event this time with Edinburgh’s Mary Kong and was runner up in the boys singles and doubles events with partner Callan Short from Dundee.

The siblings are both now ranked no.2 in Scotland for their respective age groups.