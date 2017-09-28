Injuries take their toll on Mackie

Still struggling with the absence of a few first choice starters Mackie failed to live up to their early season promise and went down to an energetic Garioch side who out fought them and were generally quicker in their work.

Mackie did start more brightly and scored after two minutes with a simple try after a line break by Leadbetter which was converte for a 0-7 lead.

The game then settled into an even contest between the packs for 15 minutes before two unconverted tries in quich succession for Garioch.

Two more unconverted tries were added in similar fashion by the half-hour through slack defending.

Worse was to come with a simple try near the posts right on half-time which was converted tomake it 27-7 to the home side at the break.

The pattern of the second half followed the first with individual contributions from some Mackie players but a lack of team cohesion.

As with last week there were several injuries to Mackie players forcing changes of personnel.

Any flame of optimism was quickly doused with a walk-in for Garioch after another missed tackle was converted for 34-7.

While Mackie did begin to put their game together as the match wore on they did not look sharp enough to make their possession count and it was no real surprise when Garioch added a final try on 60 minutes to leave the final score 39-7.