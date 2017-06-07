Ladies make the most of week off

Last weekend saw Stonehaven Ladies FC with a free week from League action and, due to the recent form, manager Matt Smith took the team to Hazlehead Golf Club’s Footgolf course for some team bonding as a reward for their efforts so far.

The day itself proved a lot more challenging than most had initially considered and some of the scores reflected that.

Even the heavens opening just as the team took their places to “tee-off” a brief near torrential downpour, only increased the competition between the players. Joint winners with an impressive score of 30 were Aria Kennedy and Kirsten Johnston who both even managed to outshine the manager.

Matt Smith said: “Today was great fun and a way to have some time together away from the pressures of training and league action.”

The club have two up-and-coming matches before the summer break starting this weekend away to Buckie before finishing off at home against Buchan youth on Sunday, June 25.

Matt added “Both myself and my coach Ryan Moynihan agree that these games are equally as important and every point is vitally important, Let’s hope we take all six points and go into the summer on a high.”.