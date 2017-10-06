Laurencekirk Bowling Club Presentation Dinner

Laurencekirk Bowling Club held its annual presentation dinner on Saturday, September 23. The main competitions, the Ladies’ and Men’s Championships were won by Tracy McGillivary and John Simpson.

The winners of the various other competitions are pictured.

