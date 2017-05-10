Mackie Micros shine at annual tournament

Three mixed P2 and P3 Mackie Micros teams of six and seven year olds took part in the annual Mackie Tournament held at the Mackie Academy playing fields, Stonehaven, on Saturday, April 29.

There was a strong line-up from throughout the north-east with 14 teams from seven clubs playing tag rugby: from Aberdeen, Alford, Ellon, Inverurie and Deeside, with around 500 youths taking part.

The tournament was run on a round-robin basis with teams of six playing against each other in 10 minute games.

The Mackie Blacks, Hoops and Red teams consisted of a mix of experiecned players and those playing a tournament for the first time.

The matches were generally free-flowing with many tries scored and plenty of indivual and team skills shown.

The boys and girls improved as the tournament wore on and the Mackie team won most of their matches and were then awarded their Mackie medals.

Mackie Micros’ Steven Peddie said: “Thanks to all visiting clubs who played in a great spirit and to all who helped on the day.”