Mackie pupils say oui oui to badminton competition

Five pupils from Mackie Academy are heading to central France to represent Scotland in the International School Sports Federation European badminton event.

Connor McRobbie, Cameron Doney, Andrew McGillivray, Abi Davidon and Rachel Dunbar (pictured above, from left) will travel to Clermont-Ferrand on Friday to participate in the sporting competition.

Andrew McGillivray will be there as ambassador, a role he earned in the same event in Malta last year.

The group will also be accompanied by PE teacher Angeal Waite and head of delegation, Annette Leith.

Apart from the work on the court to prepare for the competition, the pupils also embarked on fundrasing to contribute to the cost of travel and entry.

They received hoodies, which were donated by John Starrs (pictured above, centre) of Leslies Floorcoverings.

Brickfield Motors have also donated back packs to the youngsters.

They have also received support from both the Stonehaven Town Partnership and the Lion’s, presented at the recent Feein’ Market.

Many local businesses supported and donated raffles for the recent Race Night, hosted at the Station Hotel.

Ali Bali, the Co-Op, Kwik-Fit, Belvedere Hotel, East Coast Viner’s, are some of the major supporters and the pupils said they have been overwhelmed by the support of many local businesses.

No matter how big or small the donations were, they expressed their appreciation to the generosity.

The children are said to all be looking forward to the experience and are hoping to come back with some great memories and they thanked the support in Stonehaven.