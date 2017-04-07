Mackie shine at Ellon junior rugby tournament

Two P3 Mackie Micros teams of seven year-olds travelled to Ellon last month for their first competitive tag rugby tournament.

The line-up of opposition was strong with five other sides, three from Deeside and two from the host club Ellon.

The tournament was run on a round robin basis with teams of seven-a-side playing against each other in ten minute games.

Both the Mackie Blacks and Reds took to the field to play in front of a noisy and supportive crowd of family and friends on the astro pitches at the Meadows and who appeared to inspire them.

Despite the exceptionally warm weather for March, the boys and girls improved as the tournament wore on and despite no scores being recorded at this level both teams scored plenty of tries and won most of their matches.

The hardest was probably when they faced each other with honours being even at the end of the game.

At the end of the tournament they all came away with well-earned medals after putting their training into practice on the pitch.