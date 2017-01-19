Mackie student becomes Scottish Junior Tennis Champion

A student at Mackie Academy has become Scotland’s Under-18 and Under-Boys Junior Tennis champion.

Patrick Young, an S4 pupil at the school, won the competition which took place on January 3 and 4 in Glasgow’s Scotstoun Leisure Centre after being victorious in all his matches.

He beat his opponent in the final with a fantastic 22-point break tie.

The 15-year-old student has been playing the sport for most of his life and trains at the Stonehaven Tennis Club for 90 minutes every day. He has already travelled all over the country for matches.

Patrick was in impressive form throughout the competition, such as winning the quarter-final on the first day in straight sets.He then progressed to win the semi-final in three sets, boosting his confidence. “Once I was in the semis I really believed I could win,” he said.

The semi-final win set up a final tie against Charlie Miller from Newlands, Glasgow.

Miller was not easily defeated. Patrick dominated the first set but his opponent pulled it back in the second.

And luckily a match-point half way through the game went in Patrick’s favour. “Luckily I won that point and then went on to win the tiebreak,” he said. “I beat Charlie roughly a month beforehand so I always knew I could win the final.”

He added: “I wasn’t expected to win the tournament as I wasn’t seeded.”

Patrick will now begin training for the Men’s Scottish Tennis Championships in February.