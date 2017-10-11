Mackie U18s in superb form to beat City

Fresh from their recent win against Perthshire, Mackie Under 18s were back at Redcloak for the visit of Granite City.

Missing some key players and having no substitutes it was going to be a long afternoon for the unbeaten U18s.

A series of missed tackles in the midfield had Granite storming to the first score of the day under the posts with the resulting kick slotted home.

Mackie were soon deep in Granite City territory and a great run by stand out forward Drew Christie had Mackie back into the game scoring in the corner after bursting through two tackles, the difficult kick slotted through the uprights by stand in kicker Fin Sweetnam.

Mackie now had the game by the scruff of the neck and soon added to the score with Mikey Mair continuing good form from last week to run a great line for his second score in as many weeks.

The kick was converted and the game soon re-started.

Aiden Smith had been having success against his opposite number, beating him for pace on a number of occasions and too got his reward with a fine try into the corner.

The tough angle made for a difficult kick which was sliced wide.

Next on the scoresheet was Ian Macey, bursting through after good work in the line out and some good hands from Zander Begg.

Granite City were next on the score sheet running in a try in the corner after good work by their forwards in the ruck. The kick was missed from a difficult angle.

The game restarted and soon the reds were deep into the Granite City 22 and again it was Drew Christie working hard for his second try of the game.

After the half time team talk it was back to action, a great team try was scored by Zander Begg after excellent work in the forwards by Fennick Deans and Lee Robertson ably supported by the hard working Nathan Grundy and Fin Neal.

Missing first choice kicker Robbie Chrighton due to injury the kicking duties were passed to Fin Sweetnam who came close with the resulting kick.

Granite City had the upper hand for the next few passages of play and had soon popped a couple of un-converted scores on the board.

Line-outs had been excellent from the home team with both Jamie Lawrence and David Talbert winning the jump against their opponents.

Unfortunately young Jamie Lawrence sustained an injury landing awkward and going over his ankle, with no subs, Iwan Kelly moved to the front row and the remaining scrums in the game became uncontested.

Despite being a man down the Mackie team really rallied together and finished out the game with two late tries from Zander Begg and Drew Christie.