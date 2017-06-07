Maddy selected for Scotland’s Commonwealth youth squad

Banchory Stonehaven AC athlete Maddy Silcock was delighted to receive news last week that she had been selected to represent Team Scotland in the 100m at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

The 16 years-old sprinter from Aboyne, coached by Willy Russell, had run a personal best time of 12.04 the the previous week at the Loughborough International, taking ‘.25’ of a second off her previous personal best, and thus well within the qualifying standard of 12.1s being asked for.

With the Games being held in The Bahamas in July, relatively early in the season, athletes had a very short qualification period.

However, Maddy will be part of a team of 11 athletes who have all met qualification standards in a variety of track and field disciplines and are part of a larger team part of 41 young sports people ready to represent Team Scotland at their first international multi -sport games.

Maddy said: “It’s going to be the experience of a lifetime, and I can’t wait to be part of Team Scotland.

“This is such a great opportunity and I like to think of it as another stepping stone to many more things to come.”

This is the second time in two years that an athlete from the club has attended the Games.

Maddy’s training partner, GB international Alisha Rees went to the Games in Samoa in 2015, and returned with a bronze and silver medal, so has plenty of experience to pass on to her friend and training partner.

The news of selection came as Maddy was in the middle of sitting her Highers, and now that they are over she will have time to take the news in properly.

In addition, she will this week be competing at the Scottish Schools Championships in Grangemouth, followed by the England Under 20 Championships in Bedford, plus focus on an intense training period to departure in mid -July.