Martial artists train through the night in aid of CLAN Cancer Support

Saturday night saw a dedicated team of around 100 martial artists taking on a 13-hour through the night fundraising training session.

The session was based on the unique focus mitt drills from award-winning martial art Sooyang Do.

Starting at 7pm at the Westdyke Leisure Centre in Westhill on Saturday and ending at 8am on Sunday, dedicated students of all ages - some from the Portlethen Sooyang Do Club - showed true martial art indomitable spirit by training throughout the night and never giving up.

This was the tenth such event and the final one for Westhill chief instructor and original organiser Dave Bremner.

He said: “Having done this for so long now, its time for this 60-plus-year-old martial art instructor to step back and let the younger instructors take over and make this event even more successful”.

CLAN cancer relief is the main charity that will benefit from this Sooyang Do fund raising event, the full extent of the efforts won’t be know for a few weeks but every penny was hard fought for.

This year’s event had a great team of instructors, students and helpers and received great donations from Tesco, Haigs Food Hall and Warburtons, who supplied refreshments for the participants.