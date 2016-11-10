Marykirk club members bolwed over by trophy prizes

Marykirk Bowling Club held their trophy presentation dinner at the Park Hotel last week to celebrate its members.

The trophies presented were as follows:

Duncan Cup: winner (w) - R McDougall; runner up (r/u) - K Flett; Fraser Cup: w - J Reid; r/u D Dunkley; Hendry Cup: w - B Crighton; r/u - J Patterson; Sportsworks Shield: w - J Reid and J Patterson; r/u W Wilson and B Crighton; Norman Stewart Salver: winners - J Reid and R. McDougall, r/u – J. McKenzie + E. Watt; Reid Rose Bowl Ladies: winner – L. Dunkley, r/u – J. McKenzie; Reid Rose Bowl Gents: winner – R. McDougall, r/u – J. Patterson; Robertson Cup Ladies: w – K. Flett, r/u – J. McKenzie; Robertson Cup Gents: w – R. McDougall, r/u – J. Patterson; Slesser Cup : w – R. McDougall, r/up– D. Dunkley, and the Threipmuir Cup Green Champion : w – R. McDougall, r/u K. Flett.