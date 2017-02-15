Mearns wins at local tournament

The under-16s girls from Panthers Basketball Club won the ISA Basketball Tournament.

The Portlethen-based team were at Aberdeen for the competition, which attracted teams from as far away as Portugal.

Jackie Bruce, club champion, said: “Both boys and girls teams finihsed 3rd place last year, so everyone was very excited when the girls took top spot this year.

“The standard of basketball at the tournament is very high and it is a great testament and reward for the girls for all their hard work and dedication to their sport.”

The girls have also received a personal invite to attend Caledonia Pride’s home game versus Team Northumbria at the Oriam Centre in Edinburgh next month.

The girls team consists of players from Stonehaven – Maisie James, Freya Hepburn, Flo James, Jenny Bruce, Kirsty Hughes, Faith Wood; Portlethen – Amber Leese, Maya Dewar, Mairead McKenzie, and Aberdeen – Hannah Gray, Darya White and Erin Rennie.