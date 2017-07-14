New sign for Portlethen & District Bowling Club

Lee Harrison, care logistics manager for Portlethen Funeralcare, is pictured handing over a new sign to Drew Sloan of Portlethen and District Bowling Club along withsponsorship for the Co-op Funeralcare Open Triples.
Lee said: “We are delighted to supply a new sign for the club house and sponsor the weekend competition.
“Once again it shows our commitment to the local community.”
Drew reiterated this, by saying:“The club is very grateful for the continued support from Coop Funeralcare.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Mearns Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.