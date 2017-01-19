New Year from the Scurry Tweeter

Greetings to all from the Scurrie nest.

Well, two weeks into the new year in the Howe o’ the Mearns and Saturday saw winter setting in as opposed to the previous weel, balmy conditions.

Hogmanay saw the traditional Fireballs march down the High Street with flaming orbs cutting through the night sky and folks out in their thousands braving the cold to catch a glimpse of this fantastic ceremony.

I bet a few of our friends heading down the 16th on Saturday would have been glad of a few fireballs to warm the cockles of their hearts.

Let’s hope as we go through 2017 that the future blazing orb will be sun-drenched fairways for all.

Stonehaven members have decided to accept the proposal for a new course layout with the gulley and field being played earlier in the round and the home run being down the old fifth, sixth, seventh and eight – then down the 16th to our traditional closer beside the old graveyard.

In your writer’s humble opinion this has the potential for being a real card-wrecker if the wind blows (which it usually does and the tricky sixth and seventh has to be negotiated). There’s nowhere to hide as we head for home, which I think will give some great finishing challenges – particularly in tight match-play competitions.

Last year saw the course come on leaps and bounds with fantastic greens and lush fairways. Graham and his team fought some very unseasonable wet weather with great success and I’m sure their new facilities will be welcomed by all the team.

Don’t forget that it’s not just the green-keeping team that has a responsibilty for the course conditions: we all have an important role to play. Always replace your divots; don’t forget to repair your pitch-marks, and most of all be fulsome in praise when it’s deserved and constructive in any observations for improvement.

We cannot close out ‘16 and look into ‘17 without thinking about the loss of a truly loved and valued friend and fellow club member, Willie Donald.

Willie was an integral part of the fittings for many, many years and gave so much. He was, and his legacy still is, so important to the fabric and culture of the club.

We all miss him greatly – why not dedicate your first shot of the year to Willie?

As you stand on the first tee and watch that wee white pill fly straight and true (aye right!!) down the fairway or over the cliffs, just imagine that cheeky grin hidden in a sea of sailors bears and eclectic hairdo, watching us from that great links in the sky.