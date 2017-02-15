On the Course: the latest news from Stonehaven Golf Club

With the Winter League final drawing ever closer, many golfers are keen to improve their 10 round tables. However, week 18’s weather played a huge part in the results.

The course was unfortunately closed on Saturday, and Sunday was played in a freezing cold north-easterly wind.

Leaders in the Scratch Doubles were K Douglas/B Ferguson and S Dempster/B McGillivray, both with gross 65 being the only pairings to add to their totals. Keith and Bruce got their 10th score on the board, meanwhile Stuart managed to hole his tee shot on the 6th. The only other sub 70 round came from the leaders N Irvine/H Roulston wither 69, although not impacting their 10 round total of 617.

None of the competitors in the net competition improved on a 10 round total: N Irvine/H Roulston (65), N MacArthur/M Griffin (66) and J Hepburn/D MacKay (67).

In the Singles (Stableford) league, Russell Duncan (currently 2 nd in standings) returned a very impressive 42 points. Malcolm Ritchie continues to improve on his 10 round total with a solid 38 points and looking likely to be in the final again looking to retain his 2016 title.

William Chalmers also improving with 37 points.

With only 4 weeks remaining with the final on Sat 18th March, be sure to check progress of all the golfers on our webpage and club noticeboard.

CLUBHOUSE NEWS

Members renewal notices have been dispatched and subscriptions are due by the 28th February. SOCIAL memberships for the year are £10 and SOCIAL members who are partners of golf club members are only £5

CAR PARK

Works are being carried out over the next few days to improve the surface of the Car Park.

This will reduce parking spaces available and all members are requested to look to car share, particularly over the next two weekends.

SOCIAL

Neil Diamond – Tribute Night 11th March – ALL tickets must be paid for by 28th February. A waiting list is in operation.

Gin Tasting Night in conjunction with Porters Gin – Saturday 8th April – Numbers capped at 50 people, tickets priced at £30 and are available now.