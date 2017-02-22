On the course: the latest news from Stonehaven Golf Club

With only four weeks to go, only a few more chances remained for competitors to improve their 10 round average prior to the Finals day on Saturday, March 18.

The weather on Saturday, although dull, seemed to produce some consistent scoring. The weather on Sunday could quite easily have been the middle of July.

A hole in one should always be celebrated but it’s not often we see so many in recent weeks. Adding to Stuart Dempster’s on the sixth last week was Fiona Lamont again on the sixth this week, plus also John Wood on the seventh hole.

Leaders in the Scratch Doubles with gross 62 were N Irvine/H Roulston and K Riddell/R McAllan, closely followed with 63 from both Graeme Adamson/W Pittendreigh and G McFarlane/C MacKay – all of whom improving on their 10 round total.

Whilst pairings Irvine/Roulston and Adamson/Pittendriegh are looking certain to qualify with 10 round totals of 614 and 615 respectively, the remaining two places in the final four couldn’t be closer with five pairings within totals ranging between 631 and 639.

In the nett competition most their total. A Barnett/T Simpson had a superb Nett 53 boosting their total from 584 to 574. They currently sit 3rd in the standings but several pairings biting their heel’s and keen to progress to the final. Net 56’s from K Duncan/I Wood & N Cattanach/R Pyper and 57 from J Neal/ DS Henderson. The remaining 3 weeks are going to be tense.

In the Singles (Stableford) league, it was again the leaders who continued to produce the goods. It was Graeme Docherty’s better inwards half which ensured he took the win with 39 points.

Also with 39 were Russell Duncan and George Forrester. This was Russell’s 9th round but he still sits in 2nd place. Very good consistent golf from him, one to watch in 2017 perhaps. Closely followed by Gary Graham, Kevin Duguid and Paul Bertolotto with 38 points. The top 8 qualify for the final’s day in the singles competition and with the cut currently sitting at a total of 378, there are several players within touching distance of reaching the top 8.

The weekly league tables have now been updated to highlight those rounds which have been knocked off, making it easier for everyone to check their position and more importantly their competitors.

A new local sports report programme can be heard on Mearns FM every Saturday afternoon and details of the Stonehaven golf action as well as other local sports is broadcast. If you can assist Alex Russon with providing updates of football, rugby, cricket, golf scores he would like to hear from you.

A simple text throughout the game providing updates would be appreciated.

CLUBHOUSE

Members are reminded that ALL subscriptions and part payments must be received by 28th February to ensure continued membership. For anybody paying by BACS it is essential you use your name as a reference on payment.

Please check website for details of upcoming club events such as Neil Diamond tribute 11th March, Gin Tasting Night 8th April, Mothers Day lunches in March and much more besides.

The View have launched their new Spring menu and bookings are being taken now.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

There are a handful of tee signs left for sponsorship. These are available at £250 plus VAT for the year and includes advertising on the television screen for the same period.

We also have some small advert space available on the new scorecard from £250 plus VAT and the card run is 50,000 (approximately two years).

If interested, please contact Ian Hastie at the club without delay as print deadlines are fast approaching.